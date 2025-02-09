Alperen Sengun Injury: Leaves early Sunday

Sengun didn't return to Sunday's 94-87 win over the Raptors due to a lumbar spasm and finished with zero points (0-3 FG) and three rebounds in three minutes.

The star big man checked out of the game with 8:44 remaining in the first quarter, paving the way for Jeff Green and Jock Landale to see extended run in the loss. Sengun will have until Wednesday's game against the Suns to recover. If Sengun is unable to play, Steven Adams (ankle) -- who sat out Sunday for maintenance purposes -- will likely receive the starting nod at center.