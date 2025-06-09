Andrew Nembhard News: Notches 11 points
Nembhard racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Nembhard, who was a hero in the Game 1 win for his clutch jumper in the fourth quarter, was mostly kept in check Sunday as the Thunder evened the series at one win apiece. Nembhard has certainly made a name for himself in the postseason, posting averages of 12.8 points, 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals on 46.7 percent shooting from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now