Anthony Edwards News: Another 40-point showing in return

Edwards contributed 44 points (13-28 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 10-13 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes in Monday's 128-107 loss to Cleveland.

Edwards (hip) returned Monday after missing Minnesota's previous contest, remaining hot as of late by once again surpassing the 40-point mark Monday while leading all players in scoring and threes made in a losing effort. Edwards has tallied 40 or more points in five contests this season, including in three straight appearances. Over his last three outings, Edwards has averaged 44.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In those three straight 40-point performances, Edwards has connected on five or more threes in every contest.