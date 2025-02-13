Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Attempts 33 shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Edwards ended Wednesday's 103-101 loss to the Bucks with 28 points (10-33 FG, 4-17 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes.

The 33 shot attempts were a season-high mark for Edwards, but the star guard converted only 30.3 percent of his shots while the Timberwolves suffered a tight two-point defeat. Edwards still found a way to finish with 28 points, which is in line with his scoring average of the current campaign, but the shooting woes can't be overlooked. The star guard heads into the All-Star break with averages of 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game across 53 contests.

