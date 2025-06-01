Ariel Hukporti News: Plays two minutes in Game 6 loss

Hukporti registered zero points (0-2 FT) over two minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hukporti made his third appearance of the playoffs during garbage time Saturday. The rookie second-rounder appeared in 25 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds across 8.7 minutes per game. The 23-year-old big man also played in seven games with the club's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 21.1 minutes per game. The Knicks hold a team option on Hukporti's contract, and if New York chooses to exercise it, he would be slated to become a restricted free agent ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.