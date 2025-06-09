Menu
Bennedict Mathurin News: Puts up 14 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 9, 2025 at 8:55am

Mathurin recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Mathurin, who scored a combined nine points in his previous two outings, was a bright spot in Sunday's loss for Indiana. He's been used pretty sparingly in the postseason with averages of 10.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes across 17 appearances. However, he may be better suited to make an impact against the Thunder with so many small-ball lineups being utilized.

