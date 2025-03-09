Braxton Key News: Active in G League win

Key posted 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 118-107 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Key was one of his team's top contributors in both points and rebounds during this game. Despite being on a two-way contract with the Warriors, Key has yet to see action at the NBA level this season, while averaging 24.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per contest across three G League appearances for Santa Cruz.