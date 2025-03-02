Gradey Dick Injury: Heads to locker room Sunday

Dick (head/knee) went to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Magic, Ian Finlayson of Sportsnet reports.

Dick's right knee appeared to hyperextend during a collision with teammate RJ Barrett, and the former also looked to have suffered a head injury while falling to the ground. Dick spent several minutes on the floor while being checked on by trainers, but he was eventually able to walk off the floor under his own power and into the locker room. Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead would stand to see increased minutes off the bench if Dick is not cleared to return for the second half.