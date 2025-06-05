Isaiah Hartenstein News: Moving to bench for Game 1

Hartenstein isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder will begin the NBA Finals with a smaller starting five by moving Cason Wallace into the mix, resulting in a role change for Hartenstein. The big man was held in check for the majority of OKC's last series against Minnesota, averaging 6.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 19.8 minutes over five games.