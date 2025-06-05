Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Moving to bench for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2025 at 8:53pm

Hartenstein isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder will begin the NBA Finals with a smaller starting five by moving Cason Wallace into the mix, resulting in a role change for Hartenstein. The big man was held in check for the majority of OKC's last series against Minnesota, averaging 6.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 19.8 minutes over five games.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now