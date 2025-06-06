Isaiah Hartenstein News: Shifts to bench in loss

Hartenstein chipped in nine points (3-5 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Hartenstein moved to the bench, presumably as a result of Indiana's smaller lineup. The Pacers' rotation can switch out on defense, meaning the benefits of running a two-big lineup for the Thunder are somewhat negated. Despite the loss, the decision appeared to be a positive one until the final second of the game. Now trailing 1-0, Oklahoma City will look to bounce back Sunday before the series shifts to Indiana.