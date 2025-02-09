Ivica Zubac News: Monster double-double in victory
Zubac closed Saturday's 130-110 win over the Jazz with 26 points (13-16 FG), 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 33 minutes.
Zubac stuffed the stat sheet in his 32nd double-double of the season, recording a game-high mark in rebounds. The big man also tied Norman Powell with a game-best 26 points. Zubac is on pace for a career-best season, and over his last five outings, he has averaged 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.6 minutes per contest.
