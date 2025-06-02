Jarace Walker Injury: Out at least two games

Walker (ankle) will miss the first two games of the NBA Finals, Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star reports.

During his weekly radio interview with James Boyd and Kevin Bowen on 107.5 FM The Fan, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Walker will be out "a while." The NBA Finals are very spread out, however, which gives Walker more time for treatment and healing. He's averaged 9.8 minutes in the postseason, appearing in 12 out of 16 games. With Walker sidelined, a handful of those minutes could go to Obi Toppin.