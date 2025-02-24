Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 2:14pm

Embiid (knee) will not play Monday against the Bulls, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Fantasy managers probably saw this one coming. Embiid was previously listed as questionable, but the franchise is likely to be very cautious going forward. According to Charania, the 76ers are consulting with doctors and specialists to determine the next steps for his recovery after he underwent additional imaging Monday. In the meantime, guys like Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond could see increased roles for the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers
