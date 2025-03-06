Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Set to play against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Giddey (quadriceps) is listed as available for Thursday's game versus the Magic.

Giddey will return to action Thursday after missing Chicago's previous contest due to a left quadriceps contusion. The 22-year-old guard should reclaim his starting spot from Tre Jones. Giddey is averaging 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.8 minutes across his last 10 outings.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
