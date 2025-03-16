Fantasy Basketball
Luguentz Dort Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 12:25pm

Dort (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dort experienced right hip soreness during Saturday's win over the Pistons, and he didn't return after exiting to the locker room in the third quarter. Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams will likely see an uptick in playing time due to Jalen Williams (hip) and Dort being sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the 76ers.

