Luke Travers News: Moves past ankle injury

Travers (ankle) played six minutes and recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two turnovers in Monday's 128-107 win over the Timberwolves.

The two-way player had been out of action at both the NBA and G League level since Dec. 13 due to an ankle injury before he suited up for the Cleveland Charge in Saturday's 120-107 loss to the Westchester Knicks, playing 27 minutes while finishing with 13 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and two blocks. He then rejoined the parent club ahead of Monday's game, and he surprisingly checked into the contest with 1:40 left in the first quarter, despite having not been a part of head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation all season. Travers went back to the bench to begin the second quarter and then didn't see the floor again until the final 4:45 of the fourth quarter. He's likely to make most of his future appearances with the Cavaliers in garbage-time scenarios.