MarJon Beauchamp News: Production dips in 2024-25

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2025 at 7:27am

Beauchamp finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game in 35 regular-season appearances between the Knicks, the Clippers and the Bucks.

Beauchamp began the campaign with the Bucks but was traded to the Clippers in February and subsequently waived in March. The 24-year-old forward then signed a two-way contract with New York later that month, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds across 3.0 minutes per game in six regular-season outings. Beauchamp is slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason.

MarJon Beauchamp
New York Knicks
