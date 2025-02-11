Mark Williams Injury: Team challenging failed physical

The Hornets have been in contact with the NBA and are exploring options to dispute the Lakers' failed physical assessment of Williams, which resulted in last week's agreed-upon trade between the two teams being rescinded, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The trade was officially rescinded Saturday, after the Lakers identified multiple concerns with Williams' physical. Since the trade deadline has already passed, the two teams are unable to alter terms of the deal, which resulted in Williams heading back to Charlotte while the Lakers retained Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, their 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick swap. Williams hasn't played for the Hornets and Knecht and Reddish haven't played for the Lakers since the trade was rescinded, and all three players appear likely to remain inactive until the league office offers a resolution to the matter.