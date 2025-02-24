Naz Reid Injury: Heads to locker room Monday
Reid exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury in the third quarter of Monday's matchup against the Thunder, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Reid tripped and stayed on the floor for an extended period, grabbing at his right ankle before heading off to the locker room. If the big man is unable to return, Luka Garza and Leonard Miller could see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
