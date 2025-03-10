Nikola Vucevic News: Good to go Monday

Vucevic (calf) said he will play Monday against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Vucevic, who has missed the past seven games for Chicago, will shake off his questionable tag and return to action Monday. However, it should be noted that the Bulls could ease him back into action with restrictions. With this news, the fantasy appeal of Zach Collins and Jalen Smith takes a hit.