Norman Powell News: Muted performance in loss

Powell logged nine points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to the Thunder.

Powell, who has been battling a hamstring issue lately, continues to struggle on the offensive end. He's played just five times in March, posting averages of 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers on 34.1 percent shooting in 21.4 minutes per game. James Harden left this game with a couple injuries, meaning Powell may need to soak up more usage in the short term. He's due for some positive regression with his jumper.