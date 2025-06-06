Obi Toppin News: Key contributions in Game 1

Toppin chipped in 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 win over the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Toppin continues to play a key role for the Pacers despite logging somewhat limited minutes off the bench. With that said, he has now played at least 25 minutes in two straight games, scoring 18 and 17 points respectively. Both teams opted to go small down the stretch of Game 1, allowing Toppin to play as a makeshift center. Thursday's win gives Indiana a 1-0 lead, with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday in Oklahoma City.