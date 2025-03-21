Fantasy Basketball
Peyton Watson News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Watson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Nuggets will have Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (ankle/calf) back in the first unit, so Watson will return to the bench while Russell Westbrook will slot alongside Murray in the backcourt. Due to his second-unit role, Watson's upside should be reduced considerably for this matchup.

