Peyton Watson News: Returning to bench
Watson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
The Nuggets will have Jamal Murray (ankle) and Aaron Gordon (ankle/calf) back in the first unit, so Watson will return to the bench while Russell Westbrook will slot alongside Murray in the backcourt. Due to his second-unit role, Watson's upside should be reduced considerably for this matchup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now