RayJ Dennis News: Records double-double in G League

Dennis tallied 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 43 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 121-113 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Dennis led the way for the Mad Ants on the offensive end, burying 57.9 percent of his chances from the field. He also demonstrated his playmaking ability by dishing out double-digit assists, marking his third double-double in 10 regular-season appearances.