Russell Westbrook News: Double-double from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Westbrook accumulated 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Bulls.

The double-double was Westbrook's 12th of the season. The veteran guard has bounced between the first and second units in March but stayed productive regardless of his role, scoring in double digits in nine straight games (six starts) and averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 5.1 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.7 steals.

