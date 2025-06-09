Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Leads Thunder in Game 2 win

Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 34 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to lead the NBA in postseason scoring, reached at least 34 points in his fourth straight game Sunday. He's averaging 30.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers through 18 games in the postseason, shooting 47.4 percent from the field. With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 is set for Wednesday in Indiana.