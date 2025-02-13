Sir'Jabari Rice News: Leads bench in G League loss

Rice recorded 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Rice led the second unit in scoring Wednesday, logging his fourth outing with 20-plus points through 27 G League appearances. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers across 20.0 minutes per contest.