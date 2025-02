Labissiere didn't play in Thursday's 152-144 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors due to an illness.

Labissiere's next chance to suit up will come Feb. 26 against the Memphis Hustle. He is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 25.5 minutes per game over 34 G League outings this season.