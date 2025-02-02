Tevian Jones News: Scores 30 points in G League loss
Jones registered 30 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and five steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 146-136 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Jones exploded for season highs in points, marking his first game with more than 16 since Jan. 11, and steals. Across 30 G League games, Jones has averaged 13.8 points while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep.
Tevian Jones
Free Agent
