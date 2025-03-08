Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
T.J. McConnell headshot

T.J. McConnell Injury: Won't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:01pm

McConnell has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain.

McConnell suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's game, and it was to the same ankle that led to him missing two games in February. He will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury, but he is in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Bulls. Quenton Jackson and Bennedict Mathurin will continue to see increased minutes off the bench for the rest of Saturday's game due to the absence of McConnell.

T.J. McConnell
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now