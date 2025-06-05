Tyrese Haliburton News: Stuns OKC in Game 1

Haliburton supplied 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton wasn't overly impressive in the scoring column until it really mattered, drilling the game-winning shot with 0.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give his team its first lead of Game 1. The Iowa State product was also active on the boards and tallied double-digit rebounds for the second time this postseason across 17 appearances. Haliburton was surprisingly quiet as a facilitator, but it wouldn't be a shock to see that change in Game 2 considering he's averaging 9.5 assists so far in the postseason.