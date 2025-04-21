Andre Davis News: Leaving Wildcats
Davis will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.
Davis caught just one pass for nine yards in his sophomore season with Kansas State, and clearly wasn't certain enough he was going to get a bigger chance in 2025. Thus, the 6-foot-4 receiver will enter the portal, where he should draw the attention of several teams that need a big-bodied wideout.
Andre Davis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now