Andre Davis

Andre Davis News: Leaving Wildcats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Davis will enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal X account.

Davis caught just one pass for nine yards in his sophomore season with Kansas State, and clearly wasn't certain enough he was going to get a bigger chance in 2025. Thus, the 6-foot-4 receiver will enter the portal, where he should draw the attention of several teams that need a big-bodied wideout.

