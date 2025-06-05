Carter Nelson Injury: Moving to tight end

Nelson (undisclosed) has transitioned from wide receiver to tight end ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Nelson will lineup at tight end this season after operating as a wideout during his freshman season with the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-5 sophomore was a top-50 overall recruit in the class of 2024 and has the potential to take a big leap in Nebraska's offense this fall. Nelson tallied 10 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown for the Cornhuskers last season.