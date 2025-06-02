Chase Curtis Injury: Dealing with injury
Curtis has missed all of spring training as he deals with an undisclosed injury, Jeremy Clark of 247Sports.com reports.
Curtis was forced to miss time which opened more practice reps for fellow tight ends DJ Rogers and Mason Peterson while the tight end room suffered more injuries. The senior tight end has not played more than 8 games in his three-year career with TCU and finished with seven receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown across four appearances.
