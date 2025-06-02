Coy Eakin News: Role change expected

Eakin has been observed playing as an inside receiver during the spring, Don Williams of Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports.

Eaking has played as an outside receiver during the previous two seasons but the coaching staff is trying to free him up more by having him learn a new position on the inside. The junior wide receiver is expected to have another productive season after totaling 49 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns across 13 games during the 2024 season.