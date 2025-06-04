Darion Williamson News: Lands with RedHawks

Williamson has committed to Miami (OH) ahead of the 2025-26 season, 247Sports.com reports.

Williamson will make the move to the MAC after spending the last four seasons with Florida State. The 6-foot-3 redshirt senior tallied 33 receptions for 439 yards and one touchdown during his time with the Seminoles, and he will look to push for a larger role with the RedHawks this fall.