Evan Stewart Injury: Feared to suffer serious injury

Stewart (undisclosed) was injured this week and it's feared to be quite serious, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.com.

Not many details were given about the star wideout's injury, but the fear in Eugene is that Stewart's availability for the fall is in jeopardy. He was previously reported to have gotten injured earlier this offseason, as he sat out the Ducks' spring game. This is an entirely new ailment, however, one that appears to threaten Stewart's 2025 season with Oregon. Last fall, he reeled in 48 catches for 613 yards and five touchdowns.