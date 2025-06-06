Evan Stewart Injury: May have torn patellar tendon

Stewart (knee) is believed to have torn his patellar tendon in early June and is still undergoing testing, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

The current fear in Eugene is that Stewart will need to miss time in 2025, which is certainly possible with a potential torn patellar tendon, an injury with a recovery timeframe anywhere from three to 12 months. At best, Stewart would likely miss the beginning of the season at at worse, he'd be out for the entire 2025 campaign. The wideout was set to be a massive part of the Ducks' passing attack once again this fall.