George Burhenn Injury: Suffers leg injury in spring

Burhenn (leg) suffered a leg injury during Purdue's spring game but is expected to be available when the 2025 Boilermakers begin their regular season, Sam King of the Lafayette Journal & Courier reports.

During the Purdue team's spring game, Burhenn attempted to make a leaping catch in the endzone, only to end up on a cart with a cast on his leg. Even though the wide receiver underwent surgery post-injury, he is expected to be ready when the 2025 Boilermakers begin their regular season against Ball State on Aug. 30. Ideally, there will be an update earlier that month that clarifies his leg's status much better.