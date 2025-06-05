Heinrich Haarberg News: Switches to tight end

Haarberg has switched from quarterback to tight end ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Haarberg will transition to tight end after appearing at quarterback as a backup with the Cornhuskers across the last two seasons. During his time with Nebraska, the 6-foot-5 senior has thrown for 1,068 yards (87-of-175), seven touchdowns and interceptions, adding on 579 rushing yards and six scores on the ground, along with four receptions for 28 yards, Haarberg's 6-foot-5 frame makes the transition to tight end feasible for the senior, but it remains to be seen how he will be deployed during the 2025-26 season.