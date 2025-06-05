Menu
Jaidyn Doss headshot

Jaidyn Doss News: Back to wide receiver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Doss has made the move from cornerback to wide receiver ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Doss, who switched from wideout to corner ahead of last season, has moved back to the receiving room ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 6-foot sophomore appeared in just one game last season in the secondary, but he may have a chance to seize a role in a new-look wide receiver room for Nebraska.

Jaidyn Doss
Nebraska
