Jalyn Gramstad News: Expected to serve as backup qb

Gramstad has worked to solidify his position as Nebraska's backup quarterback, Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.com reports.

Gramstad is expected to backup Dylan Raiola at quarterback this season. The 6-foot senior appeared in one game last season, completing 1-of-3 passing attempts for 11 yards. TJ Lateef and Marcos Davila continue to see reps at quarterback as Nebraska prepares to open the 2025-26 season against Akron.