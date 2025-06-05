Menu
College Football
Jalyn Gramstad headshot

Jalyn Gramstad News: Expected to serve as backup qb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 5, 2025 at 3:19pm

Gramstad has worked to solidify his position as Nebraska's backup quarterback, Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.com reports.

Gramstad is expected to backup Dylan Raiola at quarterback this season. The 6-foot senior appeared in one game last season, completing 1-of-3 passing attempts for 11 yards. TJ Lateef and Marcos Davila continue to see reps at quarterback as Nebraska prepares to open the 2025-26 season against Akron.

Jalyn Gramstad
Nebraska
More Stats & News
