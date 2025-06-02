College Football
Jordyn Bailey News: Full participant in spring

Updated on June 2, 2025 at 11:18am

Bailey (undisclosed) took part in all of TCU's spring practices, Jeremy Clark of 247Sports reports.

Bailey showed perfect durability during TCU's spring practices, which include 15 sessions. For much of them, Bailey was working with TCU's first-team offense, being utilized heavily on jet sweeps and the overall short passing game. Should that continue into the fall, Bailey's 2025 could see him as an everyday wideout, slowly but consistently increasing his receiving yards to the point he establishes himself as an excellent option.

