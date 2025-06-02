College Football
Major Everhart headshot

Major Everhart Injury: Takes caution in spring camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Everhart (undisclosed) suited out for every practice, receiving limited reps, per Jeremy Clark of 247Sports.

TCU limited Everhart's workload in spring camp out of caution. The 5-foot-11 receiver participated in all practices, remaining fully healthy. His speed is still proven to be among the best on the roster, reaffirming his explosiveness and playmaking upside heading into the fall.

Major Everhart
TCU
