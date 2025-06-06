Abraham Lucas News: Able to take part in OTAs

Lucas (abdomen) has been participating in the Seahawks' offseason training activities, Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports reports.

Lucas suffered an injury to his abdomen late last season and was placed on IR ahead of Seattle's regular-season finale. Van Til reports that Lucas "appears to be in great shape and moving well" while working with the first-team offense during OTAs, so he seems to be mostly healthy again, though he implied Wednesday that he's not quite 100 percent. Lucas' health this season will be a key factor for Seattle's offensive line, as the 2022 third-rounder is slated to start at right tackle.