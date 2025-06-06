Amik Robertson News: Humerus fracture healed

Robertson (arm) has been a full participant at OTAs, indicating that his left humerus fracture is fully healed, Jimmy Liao of USA Today Lions Wire reports.

Robertson had surgery in January to repair the broken humerus he sustained in Detroit's divisional-round loss to Washington. He set career highs with eight passes defensed and 50 tackles during the 2024 regular season and should remain a contributor in the secondary for the Lions in 2025.