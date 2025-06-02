Fantasy Football
Benny Sapp headshot

Benny Sapp News: Waived by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Sapp was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The safety spent time with the Falcons' practice squad last December before signing a reserve/future contract in January, though he didn't appear in any regular-season games. Sapp did suit up for five regular-season contests with the Packers in 2023, seeing action on three defensive snaps and 40 special-teams snaps. Now, he'll try to look for another NFL opportunity.

Benny Sapp
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
