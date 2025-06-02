Fantasy Football
Bilal Nichols News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Nichols is participating in OTAs and appears healthy again after a neck injury ended his 2024 season after six games, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

The defensive tackle started five of those six games after signing a three-year, $21-million free-agent contract with the Cardinals in March of last year. Nichols has started 89 of the 102 games he's played in across seven seasons with the Bears, Raiders and Cardinals. His role with Arizona this year, though, appears in question after the team drafted a defensive tackle, Walter Nolen, in the first round and signed two others, Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson, in free agency.

