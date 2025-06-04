Blake Corum News: Taking part in practice

Corum (forearm) has been an active participant at OTAs, per the Rams' official site.

Corum suited up for all 17 regular-season games of his uneventful rookie campaign but missed both Los Angeles' playoff bouts due to a fractured forearm suffered Week 18. The 2024 third-round pick now seems back to full health, though heading into Year 2 he faces new competition from rookie fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter for the backup role behind Kyren Williams. As a rookie, Corum rushed just 58 times for 207 yards (3.6 YPC) while failing to reach the end zone, adding just seven catches (on eight targets) for 58 yards. Hunter boasts big-play speed that could make him a fitting complement to Williams, so Corum will need to show more this offseason to avoid being stuck in a negligible role again.