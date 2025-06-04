Fantasy Football
Blake Corum News: Taking part in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Corum (forearm) has been an active participant at OTAs, per the Rams' official site.

Corum suited up for all 17 regular-season games of his uneventful rookie campaign but missed both Los Angeles' playoff bouts due to a fractured forearm suffered Week 18. The 2024 third-round pick now seems back to full health, though heading into Year 2 he faces new competition from rookie fourth-round pick Jarquez Hunter for the backup role behind Kyren Williams. As a rookie, Corum rushed just 58 times for 207 yards (3.6 YPC) while failing to reach the end zone, adding just seven catches (on eight targets) for 58 yards. Hunter boasts big-play speed that could make him a fitting complement to Williams, so Corum will need to show more this offseason to avoid being stuck in a negligible role again.

Blake Corum
Los Angeles Rams
