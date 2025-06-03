Braden Fiske News: Deemed fully healthy

Fiske (knee) has been a full participant at Rams' OTAs this week, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Fiske injured his knee three snaps into Los Angeles' divisional-round loss to the Eagles back in January and required minor offseason surgery. Fiske was one of the Rams' numerous draft hits in 2024 at No. 39 overall. He finished his rookie campaign with 44 tackles (20 solo), including 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.